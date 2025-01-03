British citizen among 14 killed in New Orleans attack

A 31-year-old British citizen has been confirmed as one of the 14 victims of the New Orleans attack on New Year’s Eve, according to Orlean’s Coroners Office and London Metro Police, making him the only foreigner known to have died in the attack.

The British National has been identified as 31-year-old Edward Pettifer, from Chelsea, London, according to the London Metropolitan Police.

The British national died from blunt force injuries sustained on Bourbon Street, according to the Coroner’s Office. All but one of the 14 victims of the attack have been identified. Among the 13 identified victims, the British citizen is the only foreigner to have died as a result of the attack.

“The entire family are devastated at the tragic news of Ed’s death in New Orleans,” said a statement from the victim’s family. “He was a wonderful son, brother, grandson, nephew and a friend to so many. We will all miss him terribly.”

“Our thoughts are with the other families who have lost their family members due to this terrible attack,” the statement said.

On January 1, during New Year’s celebrations in New Orleans, a 42-year-old U.S. Army veteran named Shamsud-Din Jabbar drove a rented pickup truck into a crowd on Bourbon Street, killing 14 people and injuring over 30 others. After crashing the vehicle, Jabbar exited and engaged in a shootout with police officers, during which he was fatally shot.

The FBI identified Jabbar as being inspired by the Islamic State (ISIS), with an ISIS flag found attached to the back of the truck during the attack. Prior to the incident, Jabbar had posted videos online pledging allegiance to ISIS and detailing his plans.