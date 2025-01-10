US News
Bronx apartment fire injures 7; displaces over 250
A large fire at an apartment building complex in the Bronx, New York, has left seven people injured and displaced over 250 residents, according to fire officials.
Firefighters arrived at approximately 1:45 a.m. at 2910 Wallace Avenue in the Bronx following reports of a fire in a six-story apartment building, FDNY Chief John Esposito stated. Upon arrival, they discovered a fire in the ceiling above the top floor, specifically in the area known as the cockloft.
The five-alarm fire spread rapidly through the cockloft of the building, which measures 200 feet wide and 100 feet deep, Esposito said. Heavy fire destroyed all the apartments on the top floor and burned through the building’s roof, exacerbated by winds.
FDNY Commissioner Tucker confirmed that seven people sustained minor injuries, including five firefighters and two civilians. Approximately 254 residents, or 66 families, were displaced due to the fire, with that number expected to increase.
“Initially, we had fire companies inside conducting searches, removing people, and attempting to fight the fire. However, the fire had too much headway,” Chief Esposito said. “It was extremely dangerous for our firefighters. We removed them from the building and are now using tower ladders to extinguish the remaining fire. That operation is ongoing.”
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
