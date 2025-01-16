David Lynch, visionary filmmaker behind Twin Peaks and Blue Velvet, dies at 78

David Lynch, the acclaimed filmmaker renowned for his surreal and “dreamlike” works, has passed away at the age of 78, his family announced on Thursday.

“It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch,” his family said in a social media post. “There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, ‘Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.’ It’s a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way.”

Born on January 20, 1946, in Missoula, Montana, Lynch began his artistic journey as a painter before transitioning to filmmaking. He gained early recognition with his debut feature, Eraserhead (1977), a film that established his unique narrative and visual style. This was followed by celebrated works such as The Elephant Man (1980), Blue Velvet (1986), and Mulholland Drive (2001). His television series Twin Peaks (1990–1991; 2017) became a cultural phenomenon, cementing his influence on the industry.

Throughout his career, Lynch earned numerous accolades, including an honorary Academy Award in 2019 for his contributions to cinema. Despite facing health challenges, he continued to engage in creative pursuits, with his last major project being the 2017 revival of Twin Peaks.

While the cause of death has not been disclosed, Lynch revealed in a post last August that he had been battling emphysema. “I have to say that I enjoyed smoking very much, and I do love tobacco—the smell of it, lighting cigarettes on fire, smoking them—but there is a price to pay for this enjoyment, and the price for me is emphysema,” he wrote.

Lynch’s personal life included four marriages and four children, according to AP. He was also a practitioner of Transcendental Meditation and founded the David Lynch Foundation to promote its benefits.

“The world is going to miss such an original and unique voice,” said Steven Spielberg in a statement. “His films have already stood the test of time, and they always will.”