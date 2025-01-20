Donald Trump sworn in as 47th President of the U.S.

Donald Trump has been sworn in as the 47th President of the United States, marking the beginning of his second term. The swearing-in ceremony took place indoors in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Chief Justice John Roberts administered the presidential oath of office to Trump, who notably chose not to place his hand on a Bible during the swearing-in, deviating from traditional practice, according to the New York Times. Vice President JD Vance was also sworn in during the ceremony.

In his inaugural address, President Trump proclaimed the start of a “golden age of America,” emphasizing his commitment to restoring the nation’s sovereignty and security. He outlined plans to implement significant policy changes, including declaring a national emergency at the southern border, ending birthright citizenship, and initiating mass deportations of individuals residing in the country illegally and the reimplementation of “Remain in Mexico” policy.

Dozens of executive orders are expected to be signed by Trump on his first day as President, according to AP. These orders will address issues such as border security and immigration, including declaring a national emergency at the southern border, ending birthright citizenship, and reinstating the “Remain in Mexico” policy. Additional measures include ending DEI programs and limiting recognition of gender identities to biological attributes at birth.

Other executive actions will include declaring a national energy emergency to increase oil and gas production, as well as withdrawing again from the Paris Climate Accords. Trump is also expected to impose tariffs on several countries on his first day in office and rename the Gulf of Mexico, to the Gulf of America.

The swearing-in ceremony was held indoors due to extremely low temperatures in D.C. caused by an Arctic blast. This marks the first indoor inauguration since Ronald Reagan’s swearing-in ceremony in 1985.