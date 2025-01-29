F-35 fighter jet crashes at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska

An F-35 fighter jet has crashed at Eielson Air Force Base near Fairbanks in Alaska, according to witnesses and base officials. The pilot ejected before the crash and was taken to hospital for evaluation.

The accident happened at 12:49 p.m. local time on Tuesday when the jet went down within the fence line of the military base. A worker at the base recorded the crash and the resulting explosion.

Eielson AFB is roughly 20 miles southeast of Fairbanks.

“The pilot is safe and has been transported to Bassett Army Hospital for further evaluation,” the 354th Fighter Wing said in a brief statement, which provided no details about the possible cause of Tuesday’s crash.

“Our people are our most important resource, and we are committed in ensuring their safety and security,” Wing Commander Paul Townsend said in the statement. “I can assure you the United States Air Force will conduct a thorough investigation in hopes to minimize the chances of such occurrences from happening again.”

The F-35 is a high-performance, stealth, and versatile multirole combat aircraft designed for air superiority and strike missions. Each plane costs at least $82 million, though some variants cost up to $110 million.

