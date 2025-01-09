US News
Fires in Los Angeles leave 5 dead; over 1,000 structures destroyed
At least five people have died, and over a thousand homes and businesses have been destroyed by fires ravaging areas in Los Angeles County, according to officials. Four major fires, the Palisades, Eaton, Hurst, and Sunset fires, are burning across the region, fueled by powerful Santa Ana winds.
The Palisades Fire has been the most destructive of the fires. First reported at about 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, has consumed 15,832 acres in the Pacific Palisades and Malibu neighborhoods, with evacuations ordered as far as Santa Monica. The fire was last reported to be at 0% containment.
More than 1,000 structures have been destroyed, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), including a local high school and hundreds of homes and businesses. Several firefighters and civilians have sustained injuries.
Footage showed areas along the iconic Pacific Coast Highway completely burned down.
In Altadena, near Pasadena, the Eaton Fire has caused extensive damage and claimed at least five lives, according to L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna. Officials confirmed that between 200 and 500 homes and buildings have been either destroyed or damaged.
The Eaton Fire has burned nearly 10,600 acres and is also at 0% containment. Evacuation orders and warnings extend as far as Glendale and Duarte suburbs.
The Hurst Fire, located in Sylmar in the San Fernando Valley, began Wednesday evening. It has burned around 850 acres and is currently at 10% containment. Evacuation orders have been issued for a small part of Sylmar, extending north toward the outskirts of Santa Clarita. No injuries have been reported, and only a few structures are confirmed to have been damaged.
More recently, the Sunset Fire broke out Thursday evening near Runyon Canyon Park in the Hollywood Hills, spreading to 50 acres within a few hours. This fire is threatening hundreds of structures in a densely populated area. Thousands of residents have been ordered to evacuate, causing heavy traffic throughout the Hollywood area.
The fires have been fueled by exceptionally strong Santa Ana winds. Forecasts predicted gusts of 50 to 70 miles per hour in populated areas, with higher elevations experiencing gusts between 80 and 100 mph. These intense winds have rapidly fanned the flames, grounded firefighting aircraft, and complicated containment efforts while also causing additional wind damage.
