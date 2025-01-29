Former Senator Bob Menendez sentenced to 11 years for bribery and corruption

Former U.S. Senator Robert ‘Bob’ Menendez (D) has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison following his conviction on multiple charges of bribery and corruption.

Menendez, who represented New Jersey since 2006, was found guilty in July of last year on 16 counts, including accepting bribes in the form of gold bars, a Mercedes-Benz, and cash, according to CNN. Prosecutors argued that, in exchange for these bribes, Menendez used his political influence to benefit various individuals and foreign entities.

During the trial, evidence was presented showing that Menendez had accepted these gifts in return for political favors, including interfering with law enforcement investigations and advocating for foreign interests within the U.S. government, according to Fox News. The defense maintained that the gifts were merely tokens of friendship and not linked to any official actions.

“The public cannot be led to the belief that you can get away with bribery, fraud, and betrayal,” said District Judge Sidney Stein during sentencing, adding, “I don’t know what led you to this—greed was certainly part of it.”

Article continues below the player

The 71-year-old former congressman resigned from the Senate in August 2024, shortly after his conviction. He previously served as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

In 2015, Menendez was indicted on federal corruption charges, but the jury failed to reach a verdict, and the charges were dropped in 2018. In 2023, he was indicted again on charges of corruption and conspiracy to act as a foreign agent for the Egyptian government. In January 2024, he was also accused of working for the government of Qatar.

In March 2024, Menendez was indicted for obstruction of justice. In July, a jury found him guilty on all charges, making him the first sitting member of Congress to be convicted of conspiracy to act as a foreign agent.