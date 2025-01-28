Google to update Maps with ‘Gulf of America’ and ‘Mt. McKinley’

Google has announced it will update Google Maps to reflect the names “Gulf of America” and “Mount McKinley” following the new names designated by U.S. President Donald Trump.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Google stated it will apply the name changes to Maps once they are officially updated in the U.S. Geographic Names Information System (GNIS).

“We have a longstanding practice of applying name changes when they have been updated in official government sources,” Google said. “When that happens, we will update Google Maps in the U.S. quickly to show Mount McKinley and Gulf of America.”

Google also noted that the displayed names will vary by country. Users will see their official local name, while others around the world will see both names, in keeping with a longstanding practice.

In one of his first presidential actions, President Trump signed an Executive Order directing the name changes for both the Gulf of Mexico and Mount Denali.

The order directs the Secretary of the Interior to update the GNIS within 30 days to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America within the U.S. Continental Shelf. This area is bounded on the northeast, north, and northwest by the states of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida, extending to the seaward boundary with Mexico and Cuba.

The order also reinstates the previous name of the United States’ highest mountain, changing it from Mount Denali back to Mount McKinley. The mountain was originally named Mount McKinley in 1917, but former President Obama renamed it Denali in 2015.

Trump stated his decision was based on a “national interest” to promote U.S. heritage and “celebrate the legacy of American heroes.”