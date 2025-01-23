Hughes Fire forces over 30,000 to evacuate in L.A. County

A large brush fire in Los Angeles County has grown to over 9,400 acres, forcing more than 30,000 people to evacuate, according to officials. No structures have been affected so far, but a vast area remains under threat.

The wildfire, named the Hughes Fire, broke out around 11 a.m. on Wednesday in the area of Castaic Lake, in northwest Los Angeles, according to Cal Fire. It quickly exploded in size, endangering communities such as Castaic and northern Santa Clarita.

Evacuation orders have impacted an estimated 31,000 people, with another 23,000 under evacuation warnings, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna. The orders and warnings extend as far as Ventura County.

At least one detention facility has been evacuated, with approximately 400 inmates being relocated, said Sheriff Luna. About 4,000 firefighters are actively working to contain the fire, which is at 0% containment.

No structures have been reported damaged, but the fire has consumed large areas around Lake Castaic. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a red flag warning for the region, indicating that strong winds could persist and exacerbate the fire’s spread.

Los Angeles County is still recovering from devastating fires that claimed 27 lives and destroyed thousands of structures, decimating the Pacific Palisades and Altadena neighborhoods. The fires, named the Palisades and Eaton Fires, rank among the most destructive in California’s history.