“Intoxicated” man detained after bomb threat on Russian flight

An “intoxicated” man on board a Russian flight assaulted a woman and threatened to blow up the plane, according to state media. The suspect has been detained, and no explosive devices were found.

The incident occurred on Thursday when a man aboard a flight from Nizhnekamsk to Moscow caused the plane to divert to Sheremetyevo Airport, according to Russian state media Interfax.

“A man, preliminarily in a state of alcohol or drug intoxication, attacked a neighboring passenger during the flight and also claimed to allegedly have an explosive device,” emergency services stated, as reported by Interfax.

The suspect, a 42-year-old resident of Naberezhnye Chelny, was arrested after the plane landed and taken for a “medical examination.”

“A message was received about the need for a police squad to arrive on board the Nizhnekamsk-Sheremetyevo aircraft, as one of the passengers reported an alleged threat. No dangerous objects were found,” said the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Central Federal District.

Details about the flight, the incident, and the status of the woman who was attacked have not yet been disclosed.