Kennith Fire in West Hills, L.A. being investigated as arson

A brush fire rapidly spreading through the West Hills and Woodland Hills neighborhoods of Los Angeles is being investigated as arson, according to officials. The fire has prompted mandatory evacuation orders.

The Kennith Fire was first reported at approximately 2:57 p.m. by the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD). The fast-moving fire has burned nearly 1,000 acres and is spreading southward.

The fire is under investigation for suspected arson, and a person is in custody, according to NewsNation journalist Brian Entin, citing the Los Angeles Police Department.

“LAFD is issuing a Mandatory Evacuation Order for Vanowen south to Burbank Blvd. County Lane Road east to E Valley Circle Blvd.,” stated the LAFD alert. “This is an immediate evacuation order for all residents within this area.” Evacuation orders and warnings have been extended to include Hidden Hills, Oak Park, and Agoura.

Aerial footage from local media showed the fire approaching homes, with large plumes of smoke covering a wide area. No injuries or property damage have been reported so far.

The Kennith Fire is located near densely populated neighborhoods in northwest Los Angeles, just north and across from the devastating Palisades Fire, which continues to burn through the Pacific Palisades and Malibu areas.