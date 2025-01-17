Large fire destroys building at shopping mall complex in Mexico; 1 injured

A large fire at a shopping mall complex in northeast Mexico has left one person injured and caused the total loss of a building, local media reported.

The fire reportedly began around 11:20 a.m. on Thursday at “Plaza Cinepolis” in Culiacan, located in the state of Sinaloa, according to OEM. The blaze engulfed a building adjacent to the shopping mall that housed a large recreational park and a casino.

Preliminary investigations suggest the fire may have been caused by welding work at the site, a local official stated. However, the cause is still under investigation.

At least one person was injured, but it remains unclear whether the individual was an employee or part of the external personnel conducting the work.

Article continues below the player

The incident caused a power outage in the area, forcing deputies of the State Congress to suspend their session. A kindergarten located next to the building was also evacuated as a precaution.

Firefighters successfully extinguished the fire, but only after the building had been completely engulfed and partially collapsed. A total loss of the businesses inside the structure has been declared.