Pennsylvania family of 4 found dead in apparent murder-suicide

A family of four has been found dead in an apparent murder-suicide carried out by the father in a Pennsylvania home, according to officials. Two children are among the victims.

Officers discovered the bodies of the four family members in a home in Ruffs Dale, Westmoreland County, after family members had not heard from them since Thursday afternoon, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The victims have been identified as 5-year-old Evelyn, 1-year-old Connor, their mother, 32-year-old Karen Swarner, and their father, 35-year-old Paul Swarner.

“During the course of our investigation, we were able to determine that it appears Paul Swarner took the life of his wife, his 5-year-old child, and his 1-year-old child,” said State Police Trooper Steve Limani. He added that Paul Swarner then took his own life.

Article continues below the player

A family member last spoke to Karen Swarner on Wednesday afternoon, and the conversation appeared normal, according to Limani. However, by Thursday afternoon, family members were unable to reach the family. On Thursday evening, Karen Swarner’s father called 911 after going to the home.

A search of the home uncovered a Ruger .22 handgun, which appeared to be the firearm used in the murder-suicide.

“It appears they were married for approximately 10 years and, for all intents and purposes, basically had the all-American family,” Limani said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family.”

“It’s unthinkable, unfathomable,” Limani added. “To be honest with you, I don’t have the words to describe how awful it is. You’re talking about your wife, but then a 5-year-old and a 1-year-old? It’s just devastating.”

There were no prior indications that could have signaled a problem, according to Limani. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.