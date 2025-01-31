Police chase in Fort Worth ends in shooting, suspect killed

A driver opened fire at police while being pursued in the Fort Worth area, leading to a standoff which came to an end when the suspect was fatally shot by a police officer, according to local officials.

The incident began when officers in Lake Worth, a small city northwest of Fort Worth, stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver then started firing at the officers and fled the scene in his vehicle.

During the pursuit, the suspect drove his vehicle into a backyard near Sansom Park in an apparent attempt to evade officers. When that failed, the suspect again opened fire at the Lake Worth police officers.

The vehicle then left that location and stopped at a residence in the 1700 block of Skyline Drive in Fort Worth, where he ran into the home.

“At this time, officers were unaware if anyone else was inside the household,” police said in a statement. “Fort Worth Police Crisis Intervention Team along with SWAT were called to the scene while officers from multiple agencies kept a perimeter around the house.”

Attempts to negotiate and deescalate the situation continued for several hours, but this came to an end when the suspect walked out of the house with a gun to his head and refused to follow police commands.

“Fort Worth SWAT was able to strike him with less lethal rounds in an attempt to disarm him,” police said. “The individual then fired his weapon in the direction of officers. An officer from Fort Worth SWAT fired his weapon and stuck the suspect.”

The suspect, whose name was not immediately released, was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.