Presidential inauguration moved indoors amid very low temperatures expected in D.C.

President-elect Donald Trump has announced that Monday’s presidential inauguration will be moved indoors due to forecasts of very low temperatures in Washington, D.C.

“It is my obligation to protect the People of our Country but, before we even begin, we have to think of the Inauguration itself,” Trump stated in a post on Truth Social. “The weather forecast for Washington, D.C., with the windchill factor, could take temperatures into severe record lows. There is an Arctic blast sweeping the Country. I don’t want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way.”

Trump emphasized that the harsh weather conditions pose risks to thousands of law enforcement officers, first responders, police K9s, horses, and the multitude of supporters expected to attend. He also advised attendees planning to brave the cold to dress warmly.

“I have ordered the Inauguration Address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda,” Trump added. “The various Dignitaries and Guests will be brought into the Capitol.”

The last president to be sworn in indoors was Ronald Reagan in 1985, when daytime temperatures plummeted to 7 degrees with a windchill of -25, according to CNN. Reagan took the oath of office inside the Capitol rotunda, and his inaugural parade was canceled.

Temperatures in Washington, D.C., on Monday are forecasted to reach a daytime high of 24 degrees, with lows dropping to 10 degrees, according to the Weather Channel. Windchill is expected to make conditions feel even colder.

“Everyone will be safe, everyone will be happy, and we will, together, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump concluded.