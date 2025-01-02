Remains of missing Electric Forest festival goer found after nearly 7 years

Human remains found in a wooded area in Michigan have been identified as those of an attendee of the Electric Forest Music Festival who went missing in 2018, according to State Police. No indications of foul play have been found.

The remains were discovered on Monday near Rothbury, Oceana County, close to the grounds where the music festival takes place annually, according to Michigan State Police and WXMI. Additional evidence was located on Tuesday.

“Detectives from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Hart Post have confirmed that human remains located Monday, December 30, 2024, are that of Kevin Graves,” said a statement released by State Police on Thursday. “The cause of death has yet to be determined and may take several months, however, there are no indications of foul play at this time.”

Kevin Graves, 28, was attending the Electric Forest Music Festival in Rothbury, Michigan, on July 1, 2018, with his girlfriend. Graves went missing shortly after getting into an altercation with her, according to WXMI. He reportedly told her he was going to walk back to their campsite but was never seen or heard from again.

A large search operation was launched shortly after he was reported missing, but no signs of Graves were found. His last text was sent to his sister at 1:55 p.m., saying, “Everything is good. I love you the most.”

Kevin’s family, supported by festival attendees every year, had been searching for information about his disappearance for nearly seven years, distributing flyers in and around the festival grounds and putting up a billboard with his photo.

“Thanks to everybody for the support they gave us and the prayers they’ve given us and all the help they gave us,” Kevin Graves’ father told WXMI after the announcement. “Not much more we can say except that at least now we can have a little peace.”