World
Russian strikes on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia kill 13, over 30 injured
Russian strikes on the city of Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine have left at least 13 dead and over 30 injured, according to local officials. The strikes caused significant damage to buildings and vehicles.
Air alerts were issued on Wednesday by Zaporizhzhia officials starting at 3:18 p.m. local time, warning of potential high-speed missile strikes and guided aerial bombs (GABs) in the region. Reports of explosions followed shortly after.
The strikes resulted in at least 13 fatalities and 32 injuries, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, stated that a 13-year-old girl was among the injured.
“It was a strike simply on the city, on ordinary people. A completely deliberate strike by the Russian army,” Zelensky said. “This once again demonstrates what Russia really seeks. They only want war and only victims.”
Footage shared by Fedorov showed the aftermath of the strikes, including victims being treated on the roadside, a transport vehicle appearing to contain deceased victims, and a large building engulfed in flames.
A day of mourning has been declared in the Zaporizhzhia region, Fedorov said, noting that this is the third time in a month such a declaration has been made.
