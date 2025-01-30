Shooting at Memphis home leaves 2 dead, 3 critically injured

A shooting inside a home in Memphis, Tennessee has left two dead and three injured, according to officials.

Officers responded at 3:32 p.m. on Wednesday to reports of a shooting at a home in the 900 block of College Park Drive, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers located five victims, one of them, a male was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other four victims, including three males and one female, were transported to hospitals in critical condition, in which one of them succumbed to the injuries.

Preliminary information indicates that a disturbance occurred inside the residence that led to an exchange of gunfire, said Memphis police, adding that all involved have been located with the incident being contained inside the residence.

Article continues below the player

The area of the shooting is about a block away from LeMoyne Owen College, with the institution posting a statement shortly after, indicating that “The incident did not involve or impact LeMoyne Owen College students, faculty, or staff, and there are no lockdowns and alerts in place at this time.”

“We are aware of the situation and in communication with local authorities,” said the college COO Dr. Dunn-Ross. “At this time, there is no threat to our campus, and operations will continue as normal.”