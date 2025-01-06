Shooting near Honduran Consulate in Atlanta leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

A shooting near the Honduran Consulate in Atlanta has left one person dead and another injured, according to police. A suspect has been arrested.

Officers responded to 6755 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard around 2:30 p.m. on Monday after receiving reports of shots fired, according to WXIA, citing Doraville police. The location is a complex of multiple commercial and office buildings, including the Consulate General of Honduras.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of the complex, according to WAGA. At the scene, officers discovered one victim deceased from an apparent gunshot wound and another victim injured, who was transported to a hospital.

A suspect has been detained. The identities of the suspect and the victims, as well as the motive, remain unknown at this time.

