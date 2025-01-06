Legal
Shooting near Honduran Consulate in Atlanta leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
A shooting near the Honduran Consulate in Atlanta has left one person dead and another injured, according to police. A suspect has been arrested.
Officers responded to 6755 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard around 2:30 p.m. on Monday after receiving reports of shots fired, according to WXIA, citing Doraville police. The location is a complex of multiple commercial and office buildings, including the Consulate General of Honduras.
The shooting occurred in the parking lot of the complex, according to WAGA. At the scene, officers discovered one victim deceased from an apparent gunshot wound and another victim injured, who was transported to a hospital.
A suspect has been detained. The identities of the suspect and the victims, as well as the motive, remain unknown at this time.
Brazilian official shot dead inside City Hall near São Paulo; suspect barricaded
Shooting near Honduran Consulate in Atlanta leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
Justin Trudeau announces his resignation as Canada’s Prime Minister
Louisiana reports first U.S. death from H5N1 bird flu
Most Viewed
-
World1 week ago
179 people killed in Jeju Air plane crash in South Korea
-
Legal4 days ago
Idaho man arrested after planting IED on railroad car
-
Legal3 days ago
4 found dead in suspected murder-suicide in Rhode Island home
-
Legal7 days ago
6 people shot in the Bronx, including woman ‘used as human shield’
-
Legal4 days ago
Truck driver’s bomb threat shuts down section of I-85 in South Carolina
-
Legal1 week ago
U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves, top prosecutor in Jan. 6 cases, to resign
-
Legal5 days ago
14 killed, dozens injured in New Orleans terrorist attack
-
World7 days ago
SWISS Airlines crew member dies days after emergency landing due to smoke