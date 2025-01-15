South Korean President Yoon detained following martial law attempt

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has been detained following his impeachment after a failed attempt to impose martial law in early December, according to Yonhap. Authorities detained Yoon after he voluntarily left his fortified residence in Seoul in a presidential convoy.

Following prolonged efforts to arrest him at his residence, a convoy of vehicles carrying Yoon departed the presidential residence compound in Seoul, en route to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) office, according to Yonhap. A warrant to detain Yoon was executed at 10:33 a.m. on Wednesday.

In a recorded video message released after his arrest, Yoon stated, “Although it is an illegal investigation, I decided to agree to appear at the CIO in order to prevent ugly bloodshed.” The arrest followed hours of negotiations between investigators and Yoon’s representatives at his residence over the terms of his detention. Previous attempts to arrest him at his residence had failed.

The arrest is linked to Yoon’s December 3 declaration of martial law, which he justified as a necessary response to what he called an “anti-state” opposition, according to AP. The declaration shocked South Korea and resulted in his impeachment by lawmakers on December 14.

Yoon’s detention marks the first time an arrest warrant has been issued for a sitting South Korean president, Yonhap reported. He is expected to be held at the Seoul Detention Center following questioning. Investigators plan to seek a formal arrest warrant within 48 hours.