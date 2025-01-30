South Sudan plane crash leaves 20 dead

A plane crash in South Sudan has left 20 oil workers and crew members dead, according to officials. Only one person on board survived and is in critical condition.

The aircraft crashed in South Sudan’s Unity State at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, just five minutes after takeoff en route to the nation’s capital, Juba, according to regional officials. The plane had previously arrived carrying the President of the Greater Pioneer Operating Company (GPOC), a petroleum exploration and production company.

The crash claimed the lives of 20 people, including both pilots and 18 GPOC engineers, technical staff, and employees of various nationalities. The victims included two Chinese, two Ugandans, one Indian, and 15 South Sudanese nationals. A sole survivor was rescued in critical condition.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway, according to South Sudan’s President, Salva Kiir Mayardit. The aircraft type has not yet been identified, but images from the crash site show it was a medium-sized transport plane.

Article continues below the player

“It is with profound sorrow and a heavy heart that I learned of the tragic plane crash that occurred earlier today in Unity State,” said President Mayardit in a statement. “These individuals were dedicated to the progress of our country, and we all feel their loss.”