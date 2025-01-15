Speaker Mike Johnson ousts Mike Turner as House Intel chair

House Speaker Mike Johnson has removed Mike Turner as Chair of the House Intelligence Committee, Politico reported. Turner’s tenure has been marked with controversies and clashes, including disputes with fellow Republicans and President-elect Donald Trump.

Although neither Johnson nor Turner has issued an official statement, Politico reported the decision on Wednesday, citing three sources familiar with the matter. Journalist Juliegrace Brufke also said that Turner informed colleagues the move was requested by Trump.

Mike Turner, a Republican from Ohio, has faced several controversies during his time as Chair of the Intel Committee. Among these was his handling of the reauthorization of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), which led to legislative gridlock after Turner abandoned previously agreed-upon deals, according to Wired.

In February 2024, Turner issued a cryptic warning about a “grave threat to national security,” urging President Biden to declassify related intelligence. The vague nature of his statement sparked confusion and criticism from lawmakers and the public. The “security threat” he referenced concerned reports about a Russian nuclear anti-satellite program.

Republican Representative Andy Ogles accused Turner of acting with “reckless disregard” and called for an inquiry into his actions, suggesting Turner’s intent was to influence policy decisions rather than safeguard national security, according to The Hill.

Turner also publicly criticized Trump on several occasions. In December 2022, he disagreed with Trump’s suggestion to terminate parts of the Constitution over alleged election fraud, stating such remarks are “not consistent with the oath we all take,” according to The Independent. In June 2023, Turner expressed concerns about Trump’s storage of classified materials at Mar-a-Lago, calling the situation “of grave concern.”

House GOP hardliners and other Republicans have reportedly been pressuring Johnson to remove Turner for months, Politico reported. Turner’s outspoken support for Ukraine funding and hawkish national security positions have also drawn criticism within his party.