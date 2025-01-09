US News
Sunswept fire engulfs homes in Studio City as Los Angeles battles multiple wildfires
A new fire in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles has burned structures before being suppressed, according to officials. A large home collapsed after being engulfed in flames.
The Sunswept Fire began on Wednesday evening, with structures burning near Vanetta Place and Sunswept Drive. The fire has been declared knockdown by Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD).
At least two structures were seen engulfed in flames. One of them, a large home, collapsed during live broadcasts on local media. Several nearby homes were threatened by the fire or spot fires caused by embers.
A significant firefighter presence was observed at the site, with aircraft deployed to extinguish the flames. No injuries have been reported.
The Sunswept Fire ignited shortly after another fire was reported on the other side of the mountains in Hollywood Hills. The Sunset Fire, currently at 60 acres, has forced thousands to evacuate, causing heavy traffic around Hollywood Boulevard. Currently, there are no immediate reports of injuries or structural damage.
The new fires follow one of the most destructive days in Los Angeles wildfire history. The Palisades and Eaton Fires have claimed at least five lives and destroyed over 1,000 structures in the Pacific Palisades, Malibu, and Altadena neighborhoods. Footage of the aftermath has shown areas completely wiped out.
