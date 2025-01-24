Politics
Trump considering “getting rid of FEMA” during visit to hurricane-hit areas
President Donald Trump has said he is considering “getting rid of FEMA” during a visit to areas in North Carolina severely affected by Hurricane Helene.
On Friday, President Trump visited North Carolina to assess the damage caused by Hurricane Helene, which struck the region in late September 2024. The storm has become the deadliest hurricane to hit the U.S. since Katrina in 2005.
During his visit, Trump criticized the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for its response to the disaster, describing the agency as inefficient and overly bureaucratic, according to Reuters. He announced plans to sign an executive order aimed at fundamentally reforming or potentially eliminating FEMA, proposing that federal disaster funds be provided directly to states to improve efficiency.
Speaking to reporters at the Asheville Regional Airport, Trump stated he would be signing an Executive Order “to bring the process of fundamentally reforming and overhauling FEMA, or maybe getting rid of FEMA.” The President added, “I think, frankly, that FEMA is not good.”
“FEMA has been a very big disappointment. They cost a tremendous amount of money, it’s very bureaucratic, and it’s very slow,” Trump said. “I think when there’s a problem with the state, I think that problem should be taken care of by the state.”
FEMA, established in 1979, is tasked with coordinating the federal government’s response to natural and man-made disasters in the United States. Its responsibilities include disaster preparedness, response, recovery, and mitigation, providing support to state and local governments during emergencies.
In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, FEMA faced criticism for its response efforts. Some residents in western North Carolina reported challenges in accessing federal assistance due to low flood insurance coverage and difficulties navigating FEMA’s aid application process. The agency also became the target of misinformation, with false claims circulating about FEMA confiscating survivor property and misallocating disaster relief funds.
Trump considering “getting rid of FEMA” during visit to hurricane-hit areas
Fig Fire in Murrieta, California prompts evacuation order and warnings
Apartment fire kills 3 in Key West, Florida
Border 2 Fire in San Diego County grows to 600 acres
Most Viewed
-
US News20 hours ago
Fig Fire in Murrieta, California prompts evacuation order and warnings
-
Legal1 week ago
Washington Post cartoonist Darrin Bell arrested for child pornography
-
US News22 hours ago
Border 2 Fire in San Diego County grows to 600 acres
-
Legal2 days ago
7 police officers shot at San Antonio, Texas apartment building
-
Legal1 week ago
Southwest Airlines pilot arrested for DUI at Georgia airport
-
US News21 hours ago
Apartment fire kills 3 in Key West, Florida
-
Legal1 week ago
Chef kills restaurant employee in North Carolina; shoots himself
-
World4 days ago
76 people killed in hotel fire at Turkish ski resort