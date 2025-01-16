Trump weighs Executive Order to delay TikTok ban

Donald Trump is reportedly considering an executive order to suspend the TikTok ban for two to three months, according to The Washington Post. The ban is currently set to take effect on Sunday.

Citing two anonymous sources familiar with the deliberations, The Washington Post reported that Trump is evaluating several options to preserve the popular social media app owned by China’s ByteDance. Among these options is an executive order that would delay enforcement of the ban for 60 to 90 days.

The proposed suspension would provide the administration with additional time to negotiate a sale of the platform or explore other solutions, according to WaPo. Trump, who previously supported a ban during his earlier administration, recently promised to “save TikTok” on his account on the platform.

TikTok is planning to shut down access for all U.S. users on Sunday if the law takes effect and the U.S. Supreme Court does not intervene. Even users who have already downloaded the app will lose access and be redirected to a site providing information about the ban, The Information reported.

The ban stems from the Protecting Americans from “Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act”, enacted in April 2024. The legislation requires TikTok to either divest its U.S. operations by the specified deadline or cease operations nationwide, citing national security concerns associated with foreign-controlled applications.