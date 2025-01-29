Business
Twitter alternative Bluesky hits 30 million users
Bluesky, an alternative to the social networking website previously known as Twitter, has reached 30 million registered users, according to the company.
Bluesky has experienced a surge in interest in the wake of last year’s presidential election in the U.S., although it’s still relatively small when compared to Twitter/X and Meta’s Threads, both of which have hundreds of millions of active users.
Bluesky’s 30 millionth user signed up at 11:21 p.m. ET on Tuesday, according to the company. It’s unclear how many of those are actively using the app but data from one tracker showed at least 2 million accounts liked a post on Tuesday alone.
Bluesky started out as a project within Twitter in 2019 and went independent in 2021. Billionaire Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter in October 2022 caused increasing interest in Bluesky, eventually leading to a massive surge in signups after last year’s election.
Musk has become an increasingly close ally of President Donald Trump, which has pushed X users on the left towards sites like Bluesky and Threads. X under Musk has also been criticized for enabling the spread of harmful content, including misinformation.
Bluesky reached 7 million users in September, 13 million in October, 20 million in November and 25 million in December.
Chief Operating Officer Rose Wang told Bloomberg last month that the company isn’t a U.S.-centric or left-leaning app. “We’re not building an app for one voice or one political viewpoint,” she said.
this is how it feels to reach 30 MILLION users!!!— Bluesky (@bsky.app) January 29, 2025 at 5:21 AM
[image or embed]
Twitter alternative Bluesky hits 30 million users
Florida man dies after being pulled into woodchipper
F-35 fighter jet crashes at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska
More than 5,000 illegal immigrants arrested since Trump inauguration
Most Viewed
-
US News5 days ago
Fig Fire in Murrieta, California prompts evacuation order and warnings
-
US News3 hours ago
F-35 fighter jet crashes at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska
-
World4 days ago
United Airlines Boeing 787 makes sudden drop mid-flight, injuring 38
-
US News5 days ago
Border 2 Fire in San Diego County grows to 600 acres
-
Legal6 days ago
7 police officers shot at San Antonio, Texas apartment building
-
US News5 days ago
Apartment fire kills 3 in Key West, Florida
-
World1 week ago
76 people killed in hotel fire at Turkish ski resort
-
Politics4 days ago
Mexico blocks U.S. military deportation flight from landing