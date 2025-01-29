Twitter alternative Bluesky hits 30 million users

Bluesky, an alternative to the social networking website previously known as Twitter, has reached 30 million registered users, according to the company.

Bluesky has experienced a surge in interest in the wake of last year’s presidential election in the U.S., although it’s still relatively small when compared to Twitter/X and Meta’s Threads, both of which have hundreds of millions of active users.

Bluesky’s 30 millionth user signed up at 11:21 p.m. ET on Tuesday, according to the company. It’s unclear how many of those are actively using the app but data from one tracker showed at least 2 million accounts liked a post on Tuesday alone.

Bluesky started out as a project within Twitter in 2019 and went independent in 2021. Billionaire Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter in October 2022 caused increasing interest in Bluesky, eventually leading to a massive surge in signups after last year’s election.

Musk has become an increasingly close ally of President Donald Trump, which has pushed X users on the left towards sites like Bluesky and Threads. X under Musk has also been criticized for enabling the spread of harmful content, including misinformation.

Bluesky reached 7 million users in September, 13 million in October, 20 million in November and 25 million in December.

Chief Operating Officer Rose Wang told Bloomberg last month that the company isn’t a U.S.-centric or left-leaning app. “We’re not building an app for one voice or one political viewpoint,” she said.