US News
Oklahoma Amber Alert: Isaiah Zackery abducted in Oklahoma City
UPDATE: The amber alert has been canceled.
An Oklahoma Amber Alert has been issued for 3-year-old Isaiah Zackery after he was abducted at gunpoint in Oklahoma City, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.
The abduction occurred at 149th and Sunnylane Road in Oklahoma City at about 6 p.m. on Monday, according to the amber alert. The suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Marcellais Arterberry.
He is believed to have taken the child in a black Jeep Model with unknown Oklahoma license plates. The suspect forced the mother’s vehicle to stop, demanded money, and when the mother couldn’t, took the child and fled the scene.
Anyone who sees the suspect or the victim is urged to call 911 immediately, or call local law enforcement if you have any other information that could help investigators in their search.
We’re working to gather more information.
