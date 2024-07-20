Texas Amber Alert: 2 children last seen in Bastrop County

A Texas Amber Alert has been issued for 6-year-old Lucas Mendez and 2-year-old Lukane Mendez from Gonzales County, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

The children were last seen in Rosanky, a small community in Bastrop County, at 8 p.m. Friday, according to the amber alert. Details about the circumstances of their disappearance were not immediately released.

The children are believed to be with Martin Mendez, who is described as a 34-year-old Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds.

No vehicle information has been released.

Article continues below the player

Lucas is a 6-year-old Hispanic male with brown hair and eyes, standing 4 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 80 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with a shark on it, blue shorts with gray stripes and blue Sonic the Hedgehog crocs.

Lukane is described as a 2-year-old Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 2 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 40 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and a white diaper.

Anyone who sees Lucas, Lukane or Martin is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Gonzales County Sheriff’s Office at (830)672-6524 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

This is an amber alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. If you want to receive breaking news alerts by email, click here to sign up. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.