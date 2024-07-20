Legal
Texas Amber Alert: 2 children last seen in Bastrop County
A Texas Amber Alert has been issued for 6-year-old Lucas Mendez and 2-year-old Lukane Mendez from Gonzales County, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.
The children were last seen in Rosanky, a small community in Bastrop County, at 8 p.m. Friday, according to the amber alert. Details about the circumstances of their disappearance were not immediately released.
The children are believed to be with Martin Mendez, who is described as a 34-year-old Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds.
No vehicle information has been released.
Lucas is a 6-year-old Hispanic male with brown hair and eyes, standing 4 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 80 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with a shark on it, blue shorts with gray stripes and blue Sonic the Hedgehog crocs.
Lukane is described as a 2-year-old Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 2 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 40 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and a white diaper.
Anyone who sees Lucas, Lukane or Martin is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Gonzales County Sheriff’s Office at (830)672-6524 if you have any other information that could help investigators.
