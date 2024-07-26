FBI confirms Donald Trump’s injury was caused by a bullet

The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed Friday that former U.S. President Donald Trump’s ear injury was caused by a bullet, following days of speculation about the exact nature of his injury.

“What struck former President Trump in the ear was a bullet, whether whole or fragmented into smaller pieces, fired from the deceased subject’s rifle,” the FBI said in a brief statement.

The statement provided no other details but it was the first time an agency went on the record to describe the exact cause of Trump’s injury.

Earlier this week, FBI Director Christopher Wray’s testimony before lawmakers raised new questions when he said he was not certain “whether or not it’s a bullet or shrapnel” that hit the former president’s ear.

Trump narrowly survived an assassination attempt earlier this month when 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire at a rally near Butler, Pennsylvania, killing audience member Corey Comperatore and injuring two others.

Standing on stage, Trump immediately reached for his ear when the gunfire erupted, which was followed by Secret Service agents rushing in and pushing the former president to the ground. Once the shooter was killed, Trump stood back up with blood visible on his ear. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Also on Friday, Trump confirmed that he plans to go back to Butler in the near future.

“I will be going back to Butler, Pennsylvania, for a big and beautiful rally, honoring the soul of our beloved firefighting hero, Corey, and those brave patriots injured two weeks ago,” he said on Truth Social.