Lou Dobbs, former Fox Business and CNN host, dead at 78

Lou Dobbs, the conservative commentator who spent decades at CNN and Fox Business, has died, his family announced on Thursday. He was 78 years old.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of ‘The Great Lou Dobbs,” a statement from his family said. “Lou was a fighter till the very end – fighting for what mattered to him the most, God, his family and the country.”

The statement added: “Lou’s legacy will forever live on as a patriot and a great American. We ask for your prayers for Lou’s wonderful wife Debi, children and grandchildren.”

Details about the cause of Dobbs’ death were not immediately released.

Article continues below the player

Former U.S. President Donald Trump was the first person to share the news, calling Dobbs a friend and a “truly incredible” journalist on his Truth Social website.

“He understood the World, and what was happening, better than others,” Trump said. “Lou was unique in so many ways, and loved our Country. Our warmest condolences to his wonderful wife, Debi, and family. He will be greatly missed!”

Dobbs was the host of ‘Lou Dobbs Tonight,’ first on CNN from 1980 to 2009, then on Fox Business from 2011 to 2021, and more recently on the FrankSpeech website. He also hosted ‘The Great America Show’ on iHeart Radio and his website, loudobbs.com.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Lou Dobbs,” FOX News Media said in a statement. “An incredible business mind with a gift for broadcasting, Lou helped pioneer cable news into a successful and influential industry. We are immensely grateful for his many contributions and send our heartfelt condolences to his family.”