World
British soldier seriously injured in knife attack near London
A British soldier is seriously injured after a ‘vicious’ knife attack near an army base east of London, according to officials and witnesses. A suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
The attack happened just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday when the soldier, a man in his 40s who was wearing an army uniform, was leaving Brompton Barracks in Gillingham to walk to his nearby home.
Gillingham is a town about 30 miles east of central London.
Witnesses told local media that soldier was repeatedly stabbed by a man who was armed with two kitchen knives and wearing a ski mask. They said the soldier was chased and attacked a second time after he briefly got away.
“Stab wounds covered his body,” one witness told The Sun. “Blood was everywhere as I tried to apply pressure to his wounds until the police arrived.”
Kent Police confirmed that the victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The suspect, a 24-year-old man whose name was not immediately released, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder less than 30 minutes later.
An Amy spokesperson said it was working with Kent Police to understand the circumstances of Tuesday’s attack. “Anyone who witnessed the attack or who has relevant information should contact Kent Police,” the spokesperson said.
PHOTO: Knifeman who attacked soldier at Brompton Army Barracks in Gillingham, Kent pic.twitter.com/sOC6NvpNQn— Ryan (@breakingryan1) July 23, 2024
