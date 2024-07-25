Connect with us

World

Belgium detains 7 people for plotting terrorist attack

Published on

The locations of the raids (Credit: HLN)

Seven people have been detained during a series of raids across Belgium in connection with the financing of a terrorist organization and plotting a terrorist attack, according to prosecutors.

Officials said the raids on Thursday were carried out at 14 separate locations in Antwerp, Seraing, Menen, Leopoldsburg, Liège, Kortrijk, Ghent, Zonhoven, and Saint-Josse-ten-Noode.

“Seven people were taken to be interrogated,” the federal prosecutor’s office said in a statement. “Those involved are suspected of participating in the activities of a terrorist organization, financing terrorism and preparing a terrorist attack.”

The suspects had not yet chosen any specific targets, according to investigators. A judge will decide at a later time whether the seven suspects should be charged and formally arrested.

“In the interest of the investigation, no further information can be released,” the statement said.

Related Topics:

Most Viewed