Shooting in San Diego leaves 5 dead, including 3 children
Five people were killed, including three young children, when gunfire erupted during an incident of domestic violence at a home in San Diego, officials say. The suspected shooter is among those killed and an 11-year-old boy is being treated for serious injuries.
The shooting happened just before 7 a.m. on Saturday when officers received a 9-1-1 call from a residence in the 2100 block of Flintridge Drive in Paradise Hills, a neighborhood in the city’s southeast. No one spoke to the dispatcher but a commotion could be heard.
Moments later, a relative at an adjacent residence also called 9-1-1, telling police that he heard arguing and the sound of what he initially believed was a nail gun. Officers arrived at the residence about a minute later.
“They knocked on the front door of the granny flat but they heard no response, so they went over to the back of the granny flat and, through the window, they saw a child down, covered in blood,” reporter Rina Nakano said, citing information from San Diego Police. “They weren’t able to get any doors open, so what they had to do is break out the front window of that granny flat to make entry, and at that point they found many people with gunshot wounds.”
Three people – a 31-year-old man, a 29-year-old woman, and a 3-year-old boy – were pronounced dead at the scene. Three others were rushed to an area hospital, where a 5-year-old boy and a 9-year-old boy were also pronounced dead. An 11-year-old boy was said to be seriously injured and was undergoing emergency surgery.
Nakano, citing a police official, said those killed and injured were identified as two parents and their four children. The shooter was among those killed, but it was not immediately clear whether it was the man or the woman. One resident said police were also called to the residence on Friday night.
Paradise Hills shooting update: 5 people dead, 2 adults and 3 children. Shooter is believed to be one of the dead pic.twitter.com/bFguMMwDIQ— Ramon Galindo (@RamonGalindoNBC) November 16, 2019
