2 people shot outside Vancouver, Washington, elementary school

Two people have been shot in outside Sarah J. Anderson Elementary School in Vancouver, Washington, local officials and witnesses say, but details are still limited. The suspect fled the scene and turned the gun on himself while being pursued by deputies.

The incident happened at about 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday when Clark County deputies were called for a shooting in the parking lot of the school, which is located in the 2200 block of 104th Street northeast Vancouver, about 12 miles north of Portland. Upon arrival, deputies located two victims.

“A description of the suspect and suspect vehicle was obtained. The suspect was located and a pursuit ensued,” the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “The suspect eventually stopped at Padden Parkway and Andresen Road and appears to have shot himself.”

Both the victims and the suspect were taken to area hospitals where there was no immediate word on their conditions. There was also no word on the circumstances of the shooting, but Vancouver Public Schools said none of the school’s students or staff members were injured.

“There is no active threat to citizens at this time related to this incident and no active shooter at the elementary school. The school had already been let out and most of the student body had left,” the sheriff’s office said. Streets in the area are closed due to the ongoing investigation.

