Former ‘Iron Maiden’ singer Paul Di’Anno dead at 66

Paul Di’Anno, the former lead singer of the British heavy metal band ‘Iron Maiden,’ has died after a lengthy period with health issues, according to his family. He was 66 years old.

Di’Anno, whose real name was Paul Andrews, died at his home in Salisbury in southern England, according to a statement from Conquest Music. Details about the cause of his death were not released.

“Despite being troubled by severe health issues in recent years that restricted him to performing in a wheelchair, Paul continued to entertain his fans around the world, racking up well over 100 shows since 2023,” the label said.

Born in London on May 17, 1958, Di’Anno first rose to prominence as the lead singer of heavy metal band Iron Maiden between 1978 and 1981. He sang on both the debut album as well as the influential follow-up, Killers.

Article continues below the player

Di’Anno went on to perform with Battlezone and Killers, and also had numerous solo releases and guest appearances. His first career retrospective album, ‘The Book of the Beast,’ was released in September and featured highlights since leaving Iron Maiden.

“Conquest Music are proud to have had Paul Di’Anno in our artist family and ask his legion of fans to raise a glass in his memory,” the label said in Monday’s statement.