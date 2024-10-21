Entertainment
Former ‘Iron Maiden’ singer Paul Di’Anno dead at 66
Paul Di’Anno, the former lead singer of the British heavy metal band ‘Iron Maiden,’ has died after a lengthy period with health issues, according to his family. He was 66 years old.
Di’Anno, whose real name was Paul Andrews, died at his home in Salisbury in southern England, according to a statement from Conquest Music. Details about the cause of his death were not released.
“Despite being troubled by severe health issues in recent years that restricted him to performing in a wheelchair, Paul continued to entertain his fans around the world, racking up well over 100 shows since 2023,” the label said.
Born in London on May 17, 1958, Di’Anno first rose to prominence as the lead singer of heavy metal band Iron Maiden between 1978 and 1981. He sang on both the debut album as well as the influential follow-up, Killers.
Di’Anno went on to perform with Battlezone and Killers, and also had numerous solo releases and guest appearances. His first career retrospective album, ‘The Book of the Beast,’ was released in September and featured highlights since leaving Iron Maiden.
“Conquest Music are proud to have had Paul Di’Anno in our artist family and ask his legion of fans to raise a glass in his memory,” the label said in Monday’s statement.
Former ‘Iron Maiden’ singer Paul Di’Anno dead at 66
Arkansas Amber Alert: Trixie Studer missing from Logan County
Former ‘One Direction’ star Liam Payne dead at 31
X, formerly Twitter, will allow blocked users to read posts
Most Viewed
-
Legal3 days ago
Arkansas Amber Alert: Trixie Studer missing from Logan County
-
Legal5 days ago
Colorado Amber Alert: Sandra Mendoza abducted in Pueblo
-
Legal7 days ago
Texas Amber Alert: 3 children missing from Austin
-
US News7 days ago
U.S. COVID update (October 14): 70,360 new cases, 1,189 new deaths
-
Entertainment5 days ago
Former ‘One Direction’ star Liam Payne dead at 31
-
Business5 days ago
X, formerly Twitter, will allow blocked users to read posts
-
US News1 week ago
U.S. deploys THAAD missile defense battery and 100 troops to Israel
-
Politics5 days ago
U.S. announces another $425 million in military aid for Ukraine