Arkansas Amber Alert: Trixie Studer missing from Logan County
An Arkansas Amber Alert has been issued for Trixie Studer, a 14-year-old girl from Logan County who is believed to be with someone she met online, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.
Trixie was last seen at 7:30 p.m. on Friday near her home on South Maple Street in Ratcliff, a small city in Logan County, according to state police. She’s believed to be with someone she met online though their details have not been released.
The suspect vehicle is believed to be a silver SUV with black wheels and the license plate removed.
Trixie is described as a 14-year-old white female with short, blue dyed hair and purple-framed glasses, standing 5 feet tall and weighing 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white short shirt with a large brown stripe and black pants.
The missing girl may be carrying two backpacks, one of which is light blue, and a cat that is black with brown spots.
Anyone who sees Trixie or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Logan County Sheriff’s Office at (703) 963-3271, ext. 2, if you have any other information that could help investigators.
This is an amber alert.
Former ‘One Direction’ star Liam Payne dead at 31
X, formerly Twitter, will allow blocked users to read posts
U.S. announces another $425 million in military aid for Ukraine
