Texas Amber Alert: 3 children missing from Austin
UPDATE: The amber alert has been canceled. The children were found.
A Texas Amber Alert has been issued for 3 young children from Austin after they were allegedly taken by 31-year-old Sheries Hernandez, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.
The children were last seen in the 100 block of Palma Circle in Austin at around 5 p.m. on Sunday, according to the amber alert. Specific details about the circumstances were not immediately released.
The first child has been identified as Ninel Anseume, a 10-year-old Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 4 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 80 pounds.
The second child is Abraham Anseume, a 4-year-old Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 3 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 44 pounds.
The third child is Elsi Anseume, a 2-year-old Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 2 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 31 pounds.
The suspect, Sherles Hernandez, is described as a 31-year-old Hispanic male with black hair and black eyes, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds.
Hernandez is believed to have taken the children in a silver 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander with Texas license plate number TWL2922.
Anyone who sees the suspect or the victim is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Austin Police Department at (512) 974-5210 if you have any other information that could help investigators.
This is an amber alert.
