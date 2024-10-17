Colorado Amber Alert: Sandra Mendoza abducted in Pueblo

A Colorado Amber Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Sandra Mendoza after she was abducted by an unknown male in Pueblo, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

The incident happened at 5:10 p.m. on Wednesday, in the 1200 block of S Prairie Avenue in Pueblo, when an unidentified man walked up to Sandra’s vehicle and took both her and the car, according to the amber alert.

The stolen vehicle was later recovered in the 1100 block of Cypress Street but Sandra and the suspect are still missing. “[The] juvenile is expected to be in danger,” the Pueblo Police Department said in a statement.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male.

Sandra is described as a 14-year-old Hispanic female with black hair and hazel eyes, standing 5 feet tall and weighing 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

There were conflicting reports about Sandra’s exact age: The Pueblo Police Department said the missing girl is 14 years old, while the amber alert listed her age at 13.

Anyone who sees Sandra or the suspect is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Pueblo Police Department at 719-553-2502 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

This is an amber alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available.