U.S. deploys THAAD missile defense battery and 100 troops to Israel

U.S. President Joe Biden has ordered the deployment of a THAAD missile defense battery to Israel, along with 100 American troops to operate it, to help bolster Israel’s air defenses in the wake of Iran’s second missile attack, officials say.

The Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system is one of the U.S. military’s most powerful anti-missile weapons, capable of intercepting short, medium and intermediate-range ballistic missiles, both inside and outside the Earth’s atmosphere.

“This action underscores the United States’ ironclad commitment to the defense of Israel, and to defend Americans in Israel, from any further ballistic missile attacks by Iran,” Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder said in a statement.

On October 1, Iran launched about 200 ballistic missiles at Israeli targets in retaliation for the assassinations of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut, and IRGC Brigadier General Abbas Nilforoushan.

The attack was largely defeated, though minor damage was reported at several locations and two deaths were linked to the strike, including a Palestinian man who was killed by falling missile debris and an Israeli man who died after suffering stress and anxiety.

Sunday’s announcement comes as Israel is preparing to respond to Iran’s missile attack, which Iran said would be met with another attack.

This is not the first time Biden has deployed a THAAD battery to the region. A THAAD battery was deployed to the Middle East last year to defend American troops and interest in the wake of the October 7 attack on Israel. A THAAD battery was also deployed to Israel for an exercise in 2019.

A THAAD battery consists of 95 soldiers, six truck-mounted launchers, 48 interceptors (eight per launcher), one radar, and one Tactical Fire Control/Communications component, according to the Congressional Research Service.

The U.S. Army currently has 7 THAAD batteries, including two at Fort Cavazos, Texas and one each in Fort Bliss in Texas, South Korea, and Guam.