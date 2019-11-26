Powerful earthquake hits Albania, casualties feared

A strong and shallow earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.4 has struck the coast of central Albania, centered just northwest of the capital Tirana, seismologists and residents say. Damage and casualties are feared.

The earthquake, which struck at 3:54 a.m. local time on Tuesday, was centered on land, about 11 kilometers (7 miles) northeast of Durrës or about 30 kilometers northwest of Tirana.

Advertisment





The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said the earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.4. It struck about 10 kilometers below the surface, making it a very shallow earthquake. It was followed by a 5.3–magnitude aftershock about 9 minutes later.

Shaking was felt across the region, as far away as Montenegro, Kosovo, North Macedonia, and Greece. Details about damage or casualties were not immediately available.

In September, a moderate 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck central Albania, damaging buildings and injuring about 20 people. It was the country’s strongest earthquake in nearly 30 years.

Advertisment





This is a breaking news alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. If you want to receive breaking news alerts by email, click here to sign up. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.