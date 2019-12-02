Legal
2 men shot dead in Saudi city were driving car bomb
Two men who were shot dead after they were pulled over in Saudi Arabia were found to have explosives and weapons in their vehicle and were planning to carry out a terrorist attack, officials say.
The incident happened on Wednesday morning when security forces pulled over a vehicle which they were following on King Saud Street in the city of Dammam, the capital of Eastern Province.
“When requested to surrender themselves, they started shooting at the security men and held up in a building, which required dealing with them according to the situation to neutralize the danger, which resulted in their killing,” the government said on Sunday.
The suspects were later identified as two wanted men, Ahmad Abdullah Saeed Suwaid and Abdullah Hussein Saeed Al Nimer, both of whom were Saudi citizens. A third suspect, whose name was not released, was taken into custody.
“The competent authority in the Presidency has been provided with indicators that there [were] arrangements for an imminent terrorist operation, in which terrorist elements in charge of the operation use a vehicle equipped with explosives,” the government said in a statement.
When searching the vehicle, investigators found 5 kilograms (11 pounds) of highly explosive RDX substance in addition to a machine gun, two pistols, live ammunition, and a sum of money. Details about their plot were not released.
2 men shot dead in Saudi city were driving car bomb
2 arrested for planning New Year’s Eve terror attack in St. Petersburg
North Korea convenes key party meeting as deadline looms
North Korean boat with 7 bodies washes ashore on Japanese island
Man arrested in terror probe in east London
Bridge collapses in eastern Taiwan, at least 6 missing
Aerial video from the Bahamas shows devastation after Hurricane Dorian
First dive to Titanic in 14 years shows wreck is deteriorating
Plane makes emergency landing on Washington state highway
Prosecutors announce charges against Michael Avenatti
Most Viewed
-
World4 days ago
Norway’s Ari Behn, ex-royal and Kevin Spacey accuser, dies by suicide
-
World3 days ago
At least 12 killed as plane crashes near Kazakhstan airport
-
World2 days ago
North Korean boat with 7 bodies washes ashore on Japanese island
-
US News3 days ago
Tour helicopter carrying 7 people goes missing off Hawaii
-
Legal2 days ago
Mexico’s murder rate hit record high in 2019
-
Entertainment2 days ago
George Michael’s sister found dead on 3rd anniversary of singer’s death
-
World2 days ago
Truck bombing kills at least 79 along busy road in Somali capital
-
World10 hours ago
2 arrested for planning New Year’s Eve terror attack in St. Petersburg