New
2 shootings in New Orleans leave 2 dead, 12 injured
Ten people were injured in a mass shooting on a major thoroughfare in New Orleans on Sunday morning, local officials said. Hours later, two people were killed and two were injured in an unrelated shooting elsewhere in the city.
The first shooting happened at 3:20 a.m. on Sunday when officers reported hearing gunfire in the 700 block of Canal Street, a major street on the edge of the French Quarter. Upon arrival, the officers found multiple victims who had been shot.
All 10 victims were taken to local medical facilities for treatment, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Two of the victims were said to be in critical condition.
There was no immediate word on a possible motive and no arrests were immediately made. Police said one person was detained near the scene of the shooting, but the nature of their involvement – if any – was still being investigated.
“What happened in our city overnight was a cowardly and senseless act that we cannot and will not tolerate,” Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said. “While this investigation is in the very beginning stages, one thing is certain – we will not stop until we identify and arrest those responsible.”
The second shooting happened less than 12 hours later when police were called to the 2000 block of North Dorgenois Street, in the city’s Fifth District. Upon arrival, officers found four men who had been shot, two of which were pronounced dead on the scene. The other two were taken to an area hospital.
The second shooting happened in a residential area, but the circumstances of the incident were not immediately known. Police spokesman Aaron Looney said there was no indication of a link to the shooting on Canal Street.
Queen Elizabeth II is alive, death rumors denied
2 shootings in New Orleans leave 2 dead, 12 injured
Police: No terrorist motive in Hague stabbings
Business plane crashes in South Dakota, killing at least 9
3 people stabbed on shopping street in The Hague
Bridge collapses in eastern Taiwan, at least 6 missing
Aerial video from the Bahamas shows devastation after Hurricane Dorian
First dive to Titanic in 14 years shows wreck is deteriorating
Plane makes emergency landing on Washington state highway
Prosecutors announce charges against Michael Avenatti
Most Viewed
-
World5 days ago
At least 21 dead as powerful earthquake hits Albania
-
US News6 days ago
Man with hammer kills 2 people, 4 animals at Pennsylvania home
-
World2 days ago
3 people stabbed on shopping street in The Hague
-
US News6 days ago
2 people shot at Valley Plaza Mall in Bakersfield, California
-
US News22 hours ago
Business plane crashes in South Dakota, killing at least 9
-
US News5 days ago
Small plane crashes into mountain north of Las Vegas, killing 3
-
Legal1 week ago
U.S. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized for fever, chills
-
US News5 days ago
2 people shot outside Vancouver, Washington, elementary school