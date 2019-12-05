US News
Multiple victims in shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard
At least three people have been injured in a shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii, local officials and witnesses say. The suspect is believed to be down but the base remains on lockdown.
The incident began at 2:30 p.m. local time on Wednesday when officers were called for an “active shooter” at the naval shipyard’s Drydock 2. Details about the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known.
“I heard loud pops and I kind of recognized that as gunshots. I looked out the window and saw three people on the ground,” a witness told local TV channel Hawaii News Now. He said the shooter, who he said was wearing a uniform, then turned the gun on himself.
“JBPHH security forces have responded to a reported shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard,” the base said in a statement. “Due to the ongoing security incident, access/gates to JBPHH are closed. We will update when we have further information.”
As a result of the shooting, Mokulele Elementary School, Hickam Elementary School, and Nimitz Elementary School have been put on lockdown. Flights at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport are operating normally.
This is a breaking news alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available.
stuck at front gate of Hickam AFB, active shooter on Pearl Harbor pic.twitter.com/5S5UiVjhIO— Joseph Stewart (@StewieLifts) December 5, 2019
