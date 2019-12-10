US News
Active shooter in Jersey City, multiple victims
Police and other emergency services in New Jersey are dealing with two active shooters at a store in Jersey City, local officials and witnesses say. Hundreds of shots have been heard and there are multiple victims.
The main incident began on early Tuesday afternoon when officers were called for a shooting in the area of Martin Luther King Drive and Bayview Avenue. There were also reports of a shooting at a nearby cemetery.
Upon arrival, police found an officer who had been shot, and officials said two suspects were believed to be firing from a bodega. The officer was taken to Jersey City Medical Center with a shoulder injury.
As SWAT teams arrived and area schools were put on lockdown, heavy bursts of gunfire could be heard. The scene was still active at 2:40 p.m., but officers believe the suspects have been shot. One of them may still be active.
The number of victims was not immediately clear.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the men and women of the Jersey City Police Department, especially with the officers shot during this standoff, and with the residents and schoolchildren currently under lockdown,” New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said. “I have every confidence in our law enforcement professionals to ensure the safety of the community and resolve this situation.”
This is a breaking news alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available.
WATCH: Heavy gunfire heard as police respond to active shooter in Jersey City; multiple victims; scene still active pic.twitter.com/rKx9VHR4HC— BNO News (@BNONews) December 10, 2019
Exclusive video from the scene of the active shooter in Jersey City.@BlueLivesNYC @ImperatriceV pic.twitter.com/WGmpYDaDhl— NYC Blue Lives Photographer (@bluelivesphoto) December 10, 2019
