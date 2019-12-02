World
Car plows into pedestrians outside school in England
A car has run over pedestrians outside a school near London, killing a 12-year-old boy and injuring at least five others before fleeing the scene, local officials say. A murder investigation has been launched.
The incident happened at about 3:20 p.m. on Monday when police were called to reports that a number of pedestrians had been struck by a silver KA near Debden Park High School in Loughton, a town about 21 kilometers (13 miles) northeast of London.
“A 12-year-old local boy was taken to hospital, where he sadly died,” Essex Police said in a statement. “A number of other casualties were reported, but none are believed to be life-changing or life-threatening.”
Those injured include two 15-year-old boys, one 13-year-old boy, one 16-year-old girl, and a 53-year-old woman. All of the victims are believed to be students at Debden Park High School.
“Officers from across the county are working diligently to identify the vehicle, and its driver, who failed to stop at the scene,” Essex Police said, adding that a murder investigation has been launched. Anyone with information is urged to contact Essex Police.
