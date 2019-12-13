Florida Amber Alert: Kamelia Isaac missing from Kissimmee

UPDATE: The amber alert has been canceled. Kamelia was found safe.

A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for 15-year-old Kamelia Isaac after she was reported missing from Kissimmee in Osceola County, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

The amber alert, which was issued just after 9 p.m., says Kamelia was last seen on Thursday in the 2000 block of Locustberry Drive in Kissimmee. Details about the circumstances her disappearance were not immediately released.

Kamelia is described as a 15-year-old white/Hispanic female with brown hair, brown eyes, and a mole on her lower lip. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. Kamelia was last seen wearing black jeans, a black shirt, and an Indigo jacket.

Anyone who sees Kamelia is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Kissimmee Police Department at 407-846-3333 if you have any other information that could help investigators. You can also call FDLE at 1-888-FL MISSING (1-888-356-4774).

