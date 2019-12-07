US News
Georgia Amber Alert: Sean McGay abducted in Atlanta
A Georgia Amber Alert has been issued for 2-year-old Sean McGay after he was allegedly abducted in Atlanta during an incident of domestic violence, local officials say. The suspect is a 36-year-old man and anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.
The incident happened at about 12:25 p.m. on Friday when Sean’s parents got into an altercation at the Economy Inn on Wendell Drive in Atlanta. The suspect is alleged to have struck the woman before grabbing Sean and later telling her that “someone would die today.”
The suspect was identified as the child’s father, Sidney Hepburn, a 36-year-old black male with braided hair. He is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. He is believed to have taken Sean in a Hertz rental car, a silver 2018 Nissan with Virginia license plate UYK9068.
Photos of Sean and Hepburn were not immediately released. Sean is described as a 2-year-old black male who was last seen wearing a red shirt, a black jacket, gray sweatpants, and brown boots. He weighs about 60 to 70 pounds.
Anyone who sees Sean, Hepburn, or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Fulton County Police Department at 404-730-7952 if you have any other information that could help investigators.
This is an amber alert.
