WATCH LIVE: New Year celebrations around the world
Coming up at 6 a.m. ET: Auckland, New Zealand, will be the first major city in the world to ring in the new year. It will be followed by Sydney at 8 a.m. ET with one of the largest firework displays in the world.
Schedule of major events
- 5 a.m. ET: Samoa and parts of Kiribati are the first places in the world to welcome the new year. (No live coverage)
- 6 a.m. ET: New Zealand. Fireworks display at the Sky Tower in Auckland.
- 8 a.m. ET: Sydney welcomes the new year with one of the largest firework displays in the world.
- 10 a.m. ET: Tokyo, Seoul, and Pyongyang welcome the new year. Live feeds from Pyongyang and Seoul.
- 11 a.m. ET: Hong Kong normally has one of the biggest firework displays in the world, but this year’s event has been canceled. A light show will take place instead. At the same time, Taiwan will ring in the new year with a fireworks display at the Taipei 101 skyscraper.
- 12 p.m. ET: Thailand. Fireworks display in Bangkok.
- 3 p.m. ET: Dubai. A firework and light show will take place at the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building.
- 4 p.m. ET: Russia. Putin will deliver his New Year’s address shortly before midnight. It is followed by a fireworks display in Moscow.
- 5 p.m. ET: Greece. Fireworks in Athens.
- 6 p.m. ET: Large parts of Europe welcome the new year. Live feeds from Paris, where a fireworks and light show is taking place, and Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.
- 7 p.m. ET: One of the biggest events in the world takes place in London with a fireworks display near Big Ben.
- 9 p.m. ET: Rio de Janeiro.
- 12 a.m. ET: New York City.
- 7 a.m. ET: Baker Island and Howland Island are the last places to enter the new year. Both are uninhabited (no live coverage)
Other notable events
- New Year’s speech by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Observers believe Kim will use his speech to make a major announcement. The time has not been confirmed, but in previous years it took place at 12 p.m. local time (10 p.m. ET).
- Before 4 p.m. ET: New Year’s Address by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
5 men arrested in counter-terror raids across England
2 men shot dead in Saudi city were driving car bomb
2 arrested for planning New Year’s Eve terror attack in St. Petersburg
North Korea convenes key party meeting as deadline looms
Bridge collapses in eastern Taiwan, at least 6 missing
Aerial video from the Bahamas shows devastation after Hurricane Dorian
First dive to Titanic in 14 years shows wreck is deteriorating
Plane makes emergency landing on Washington state highway
Prosecutors announce charges against Michael Avenatti
