WATCH LIVE: New Year celebrations around the world

Coming up at 6 a.m. ET: Auckland, New Zealand, will be the first major city in the world to ring in the new year. It will be followed by Sydney at 8 a.m. ET with one of the largest firework displays in the world.

Refresh this page throughout the day as live feeds are often added just minutes before the top of the hour. Or follow us on Twitter to get notified. We’ll show Sky News or NBC News when no other feeds are available.

Schedule of major events

5 a.m. ET: Samoa and parts of Kiribati are the first places in the world to welcome the new year. (No live coverage)

6 a.m. ET: New Zealand. Fireworks display at the Sky Tower in Auckland.

8 a.m. ET: Sydney welcomes the new year with one of the largest firework displays in the world.

10 a.m. ET: Tokyo, Seoul, and Pyongyang welcome the new year. Live feeds from Pyongyang and Seoul.

11 a.m. ET: Hong Kong normally has one of the biggest firework displays in the world, but this year’s event has been canceled. A light show will take place instead. At the same time, Taiwan will ring in the new year with a fireworks display at the Taipei 101 skyscraper.

12 p.m. ET: Thailand. Fireworks display in Bangkok.

3 p.m. ET: Dubai. A firework and light show will take place at the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building.

4 p.m. ET: Russia. Putin will deliver his New Year’s address shortly before midnight. It is followed by a fireworks display in Moscow.

5 p.m. ET: Greece. Fireworks in Athens.

6 p.m. ET: Large parts of Europe welcome the new year. Live feeds from Paris, where a fireworks and light show is taking place, and Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.

7 p.m. ET: One of the biggest events in the world takes place in London with a fireworks display near Big Ben.

9 p.m. ET: Rio de Janeiro.

12 a.m. ET: New York City.

7 a.m. ET: Baker Island and Howland Island are the last places to enter the new year. Both are uninhabited (no live coverage)

Other notable events