Man arrested in terror probe in east London

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in east London on suspicion of preparing or instigating an act of terrorism, according to local police. Officers are also searching a residence in the area.

Officers from the Counter Terrorism Command arrested the suspect, whose name was not released, at a home in east London on Saturday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Service. He was taken to a south London police station.

A statement from police said the man was taken into custody under Section 40 (1) (b) of the Terrorism Act 2000 on “suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of an act of terrorism.” Other details were not released.

An address in east London was being searched in connection with the arrest.