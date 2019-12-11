Nebraska State Patrol accidentally issues amber alert

UPDATE: The amber alert has been canceled. State Patrol says the alert was mistakenly sent to the public during a training exercise. No child has been abducted.

A Nebraska Amber Alert has been issued for 10-year-old Morgan Ann Spurlock after she was abducted from Lincoln, local officials say. The suspect is an unidentified man and anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

Morgan was last seen in the area of NW 48th Street and West Holdrege Street near Oak Hills in northwest Lincoln, according to the amber alert, which was issued on Wednesday afternoon. Details about the circumstances were not immediately known.

The suspect is an unidentified white male between 30 and 40 years old. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black leather coat and blue jeans. He is believed to have taken Morgan in a red Chevy pickup with Colorado plates.

Photos of Morgan have not yet been released, but she’s described as a 10-year-old female with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red shirt, and a pink coat.

Anyone who sees Morgan, the suspect, or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call Nebraska State Patrol at 402-471-8544 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

